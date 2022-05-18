ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson wins 2nd District GOP primary

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Simpson won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Idaho's 2nd Congressional District.

Since outlining a plan to save the salmon population and proposing to remove four dams on the lower Snake River, Simpson has been receiving pushback from several of his Republican colleagues.

His closest contender was Idaho Falls attorney Bryan Smith.

You can view full election results HERE .

The post Simpson wins 2nd District GOP primary appeared first on Local News 8 .

