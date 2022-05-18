ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Trio of Chapin athletes sign to play at next level

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A trio of Chapin High School athletes signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level on Tuesday.

Boys basketball player Manny Flores signed with Sul Ross State in Alpine. Flores was a four-year starter and helped the Huskies to back-to-back Sweet 16s in 2021 and 2022. He is one of just four Chapin players to score over 1,000 career points.

Girls basketball player and softball star Brianna Montoya was fantastic at both sports in high school and will play both in junior college at Western Texas College in Snyder.

On the wrestling mat, Huskies’ grappler Jason Salas signed with Nebraska Wesleyan to round out the trio of Chapin signees.

