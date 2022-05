Fresh off a Senior Day celebration under the late-morning sun lighting up PK Park, Oregon baseball played its last game of the regular season Saturday. “The pregame festivities were awesome,” head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “When the crowd’s into the game, you feel it. And the kids feel it. The more people we can get to this field to where people understand that baseball’s here and baseball’s big, and we’re really good, I think this place can really explode.”

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO