The girls soccer playoffs start this week, and Oakland County is once again a hot bed of top contenders. Nearly one-fourth of the ranked teams in the state call the county home, headed by five teams from the OAA Red Division and six teams from the Catholic High School League. The brackets are out and as always there are some very tough draws and some overloaded districts. Even seeding the top two teams has not helped much in a couple of districts, where you may still find four of the top five teams in the district on the same side of the draw. The top coaches often take a “you have to play them all sometime” approach; but still, some of the paths teams were stuck with are just ridiculous. But the draw is what it is, at least for this year, so let’s take a look:

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO