Sound Off for May 18

Deepwater Horizon oil spill

Apparently some have very short memories or are oil executives. We should never forget Deepwater Horizon. Workers died, balls of oil rolled onto our beaches, oyster reefs were destroyed, birds were dipped in oil, dead dolphins washed ashore on the beach, the fishing and shrimp industry closed, tourism died off, Ship Island closed and on and on. It was sickening to watch day after day, for months, as millions of gallons of oil spewed into our gulf. This was a catastrophic event we should never have to endure.

Biden’s ‘great job’

Joe Biden is doing a great job if you like high gas prices, high inflation, open borders, giving Ukraine hundreds of billions of your tax dollars and causing racial divide.

Termite swarms

Someone please let us know when the termite swarms will end! Worse than COVID lockdown, I’m shut in one room with TV but no lights anywhere. And don’t dare take a bath at night!

Student loans

Instead of taxpayers paying off the debt of these students, why not have the federal and state governments sue the schools for fraud? They have made promises to the students which don’t materialize, have outlandish balance sheets and cash. It is time for the schools, private and public, to give back and reduce their fees to reasonable rates.

