The tributary of Harris Branch Creek in Northeast Austin is beginning to recover from an acid waste spill that killed off the creek’s aquatic life. Samsung’s semiconductor facility discharged as much as 763,000 gallons of the acidic waste into its stormwater pond and a connecting tributary in January. The spill caused the pH of the waterway to drop to a fatal level for virtually all of the aquatic creatures who called the creek home. But after several months of monitoring, Katie Coyne, an environmental officer at the city’s Watershed Protection Department, told the Environmental Commission that various species are beginning to bounce back. Water quality monitoring and an investigation of the incident are ongoing.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO