Howard softball wins first MEAC title in 15 years

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Over the weekend, the Howard University softball team won their first MEAC title in 15 years.

Not only that, but the team secured the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bison will travel to Tallahassee, FL this week to take on the #2 seed Florida State in the first round. After a long season, with hours of hard work, this is a big moment for Howard.

“These girls earned this moment,” said head coach Tori Tyson. “It makes it all worth it. The squatting, the finding somewhere to get reps in, it makes it all worth it, and I couldn’t be happier for them.”

They might be looked at as the underdogs, but Howard softball is ready to do more than just participate in the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re going to fight,” said freshman infielder Lealani Ricks. “That’s the plan, our go to. We are going to fight, we’re going to bring the energy, and we’re not going to go out thinking we’re not going to do good. We’re just going to go there and we’re going to have fun.”

“It’s been so long since they’ve been to the tournament,” said senior catcher/utility player Camille Navarro. “We made history, we want to make more history. Maybe upset a team. Still going in there and compete.”

Howard softball’s first round matchup between Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament kicks off on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

