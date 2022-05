MISSOULA — The Montana men's and women's basketball programs each made some splashy transfer additions this week. The men's team, which was in need of help at the guard spot following the departures of Robby Beasley III and Cameron Parker, added two guards over the past few days while the women's team, which got some good news recently as starting guard Sammy Fatkin will be back, might have just had one of the more splashy additions of the signing cycle this offseason.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO