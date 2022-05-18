ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Boulder man arrested, released, and arrested again in 48 hours

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A man who was arrested by police was released on his own recognizance shortly thereafter. He proceeded to lead an alleged follow-up crime spree that left community members victimized in his wake.

Around 7 p.m. on May 10, a Boulder resident returned to his home to find his vehicle missing and his home ransacked. After the victim reported the incident to Boulder Police, officers spotted the vehicle with two male suspects still inside, whom they pulled over and took into custody.

According to the Boulder Police Department, one of the arrested men was 19-year-old Shaun Lovejoy, who was hit with felony charges that included:

  • Aggravated motor vehicle theft
  • Possession of paraphernalia
  • Protection order violations

He was not charged for this, but he was also in possession of a knife.

This litany of charges, coupled with those filed against him earlier in the year, resulted in prosecutors pushing the judge to impose a $10,000 cash-only bond for Lovejoy.

However, on Wednesday, that judge decided to go against the prosecution’s wishes and instead released him on a personal “recognizance bond,” according to Boulder Police.

This type of bond is processed without any money exchanging hands. Instead, PR bonds simply require the defendant’s promise to show up at future court dates, to not engage in any illegal activities, and to comply with the conditions of the court-sanctioned release.

On Friday, just two days later, officers were called to the 2500 block of Arapahoe to respond to reports of a person who had thrown a backpack at another person, was yelling at others and was laying in the road. This suspect turned out to be the recently released Lovejoy.

After telling the responding officers to shoot him, Lovejoy allegedly spat toward them and kicked one of them in the chest. While still on the scene, the officers were informed that a man who matched Lovejoy’s description had attempted to rob a nearby bank with what the bank’s teller described as a “closed fist.”

After confirming that the attempted burglary was conducted by Lovejoy, he was taken into custody and charged with:

  • Attempted robbery
  • Aggravated motor vehicle theft
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • Second-degree assault on a peace officer
  • Trespassing
  • Menacing
  • Second-degree assault

After being taken into custody, those officers first transported him to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

During the trip to the jail, Lovejoy allegedly referenced his recent release from Boulder custody and told the arresting officers that he expects to be released on another PR bond, which he will follow up with another arrestable offense.

At his latest hearing on Sunday, another high, cash-only bond was requested by the prosecution, citing the growing case count against Lovejoy. This time around, the judge set his bond at $10,000 without letting him leave on his own recognizance.

“This individual is alleged to have had a significant impact on the victims and our community. Community safety is our top priority. Over the past week, the Boulder Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office have been working incredibly hard to deal with the serious risks presented by this man,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty stated in a news release. “This defendant should not be released into the community, and we are relieved that he is now being held.”

On Tuesday, the court ordered a competency evaluation for Lovejoy, which changed his bond to a “no-bond hold,” meaning the defendant cannot be released until the medical examination is complete.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

