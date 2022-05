EL PASO, Texas — May 23, 2022, was the dayTitle 42 was supposed to be lifted but last week that changed with a Louisiana judge’s ruling to keep Title 42 in place. Chihuahuita is an area of Downtown El Paso, according to Customs and Border Patrol of the El Paso Sector this is where people seeking asylum have been trying to surrender to border patrol agents although Title 42 is still in place.

EL PASO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO