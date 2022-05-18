Athens one win away from state crown

OXFORD — Great pitching and timely hitting has the Athens Golden Eagles one step away from a state championship.

Athens is the lone undefeated team left in the Class 6A softball state tournament at Choccolocco Park.

The Golden Eagles (41-10) are scheduled to play the state championship game today at 5 p.m. Whichever team survives to challenge Athens in the finals will have to beat the Golden Eagles twice. Athens needs just one win. Its opponent must beat the Golden Eagles twice.

The state championship would be Athens’ first in softball since 2010.

After starting Tuesday with wins over Pell City, 4-1, and Calera, 6-1, Athens faced a key matchup with Helena. The teams know each other well. It was Helena that sent Athens home from last year’s tournament with its second loss.

This season the teams had both been near the top of the state rankings in Class 6A. The final regular season rankings had Athens No. 2 and Helena No. 3.

Athens came out swinging against Helena. The Golden Eagles opened the bottom of the first with a double from Morgan Stiles. That was followed by consecutive singles from Anna Carder, Emily Simon, Katie Simon and Haley Waggoner to build a 3-0 lead before recording the first out.

The three runs were all Athens needed to beat Helena, 3-1. The Golden Eagles had seven hits in the game and just two came after the first inning explosion.

All-State pitcher Emily Simon kept Helena under control the rest of the way. She gave up four hits and walked one while striking out five with the lone run scored being unearned.

Athens 4, Pell City 1: Waggoner, just a freshman, went 2-for -3 with a home run, double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Emily Simon struck out seven in seven innings while giving up five hits.

Athens 6, Calera 1: Katie Simon matched her sister’s work vs. Pell City with a great performance of her own. She struck out six in seven innings while giving up five hits. Carder went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Athens led 3-0 after two innings.

Last year’s trip to the state was the first for Athens since 2014. The Golden Eagles were the No. 2 qualifier out of the North Regional. Athens beat Chilton County 13-2 in its first game. That was followed by losses to Springville, 6-1, and Helena, 3-0.

This year, Athens is the No. 1 qualifier out of the North Regional and just one win from being 6A state champion.