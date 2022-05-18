New model estimates your home’s fire, flood risks

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A new model could better predict how vulnerable your home is to wildfire or flood.

The model is found under First Street Foundation and RiskFactor.com . After plugging in your full address or, simply, your zip code, the climate-adjusted fire-risk model computes factors ranging from wildfire fuels to ignition locations to flying embers.

Evergreen resident Kristin Hochmuth remembers the Elephant Butte Fire.

“I don’t know how helpful that (the model) would be,” she said. “A home that’s got wonderful mitigation, with that zip code, is not necessarily going to have the same result.”

If you’d like to put your home to the test, visit the websites listed above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.