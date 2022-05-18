Top Asian News 8:05 a.m. GMT

North Korea hails recovery as WHO worries over missing data

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday more than a million people have already recovered from suspected COVID-19 just a week after disclosing an outbreak it appears to be trying to manage in isolation as global experts express deep concern about the public health threat. The country’s anti-virus headquarters announced 232,880 new cases of fever and another six deaths in state media Wednesday. Those figures raise its totals to 62 deaths and more than 1.7 million fever cases since late April. It said at least 691,170 remain in quarantine. Outside experts believe most of the fevers are COVID-19 but North Korea lacks tests to confirm so many.

Thai archival find may resolve fate of missing WWII US flyer

U-TAPAO, Thailand (AP) — The remains of an American airman who went missing in action in World War II may finally be on their way home, thanks to a chance discovery of records in flood-threatened archives in Thailand. U.S. and local authorities held a solemn ceremony Wednesday at an air base in eastern Thailand to honor and repatriate remains recently recovered from a rice field in the north of the country. At the U-Tapao naval air base on Thailand’s eastern seaboard, military personnel along with Thai and American officials paid their respects. A casket containing the discovered remains was draped in the U.S.

Australian leader won’t say who might attend Tokyo summit

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s opposition leader Anthony Albanese said Wednesday that he will begin rebuilding trust in his nation if he wins weekend elections and attends a summit with U.S., Indian and Japanese leaders in Tokyo just three days later. Albanese said he will be “completely consistent” with the current administration on Chinese strategic competition in the region if he travels to the summit of the Indo-Pacific strategic alliance known as the Quad on Tuesday. But he said Australia had been placed in the “naughty corner” in United Nation’s climate change negotiations by refusing to adopt more ambitious emissions reduction targets at a November conference.

S. Korea Blue House opens to public for 1st time in 74 years

SEOUL (AP) — For many South Koreans, the former presidential palace in Seoul was a little-visited, heavily secured mountainside landmark. That’s now changed as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years. As one of his first acts, the new South Korean leader has moved the presidential offices from the Blue House, named after its distinctive blue roof tiles, and opened its gates to the public, allowing a maximum of 39,000 people a day to visit. The normally serious compound has been transformed into something like a fair, with excited crowds looking around and standing in long queues.

Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Hundreds of climbers who scaled Mount Everest over the last few days taking advantage of favorable weather conditions have begun to return safely down the mountain. Among them are climbers who set records on the world’s highest peak, including the first Ukrainian woman to scale Mount Everest. A Nepali Sherpa broke her own record reaching the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) summit for the 10th time — the most times any woman has climbed Mount Everest. Lakpa Sherpa, 48, said she is next planning to scale the world’s second-highest peak, K2 in Pakistan. “K2 season is coming very soon,” she told reporters Tuesday.

US sues casino mogul Steve Wynn over relationship with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department sued longtime Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn on Tuesday to compel him to register as a foreign agent because of lobbying work it says he performed at the behest of the Chinese government during the Trump administration. The department said it had advised Wynn repeatedly over the last four years to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA, and is suing now because Wynn refused to do so. Though the Justice Department has ramped up efforts to criminally prosecute people who don’t register as foreign agents, officials described this case as the first lawsuit of its kind in more than three decades.

Global pollution kills 9 million people a year, study finds

A new study blames pollution of all types for 9 million deaths a year globally, with the death toll attributed to dirty air from cars, trucks and industry rising 55% since 2000. That increase is offset by fewer pollution deaths from primitive indoor stoves and water contaminated with human and animal waste, so overall pollution deaths in 2019 are about the same as 2015. The United States is the only fully industrialized country in the top 10 nations for total pollution deaths, ranking 7th with 142,883 deaths blamed on pollution in 2019, sandwiched between Bangladesh and Ethiopia, according to a new study in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health.

Japan’s economy contracts as energy prices soar

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy shrank at a worse than expected annual rate of 1% in the first quarter, as rising prices and COVID-19 restrictions sapped spending and investment, according to data released Wednesday. Japan’s real gross domestic product, or GDP, the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, contracted 0.2% in January-March compared to the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said. The world’s third-largest economy managed modest growth in the final quarter of last year, but the economy sank the quarter before that. Russia’s war in Ukraine has pushed already high energy prices still higher, a big minus for resource-poor Japan.

N. Zealand attack survivor heartbroken by Buffalo killings

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — If the Buffalo supermarket shooter had learned anything from the massacre in New Zealand that apparently inspired him, it should have been that the violence didn’t achieve any of the gunman’s aims, a survivor said Tuesday. Temel Atacocugu was shot nine times when a white supremacist opened fire during Friday prayers at two mosques in Christchurch three years ago, killing 51 worshippers and severely injuring dozens more. Atacocugu continues to recover from the gunshot wounds in his mouth, left arm and both legs. One of the stated aims of the Christchurch gunman was to sow discord between racial and ethnic groups, eventually forcing nonwhite people to leave.

Students protest, discontent grows over China’s COVID policy

BEIJING (AP) — Administrators at an elite Beijing university have backed down from plans to further tighten pandemic restrictions on students as part of China’s “zero-COVID” strategy after a weekend protest at the school, according to students Tuesday. Graduate students at Peking University staged the rare, but peaceful protest Sunday over the school’s decision to erect a sheet-metal wall to keep them further sequestered on campus, while allowing faculty to come and go freely. Discontent had already been simmering over regulations prohibiting them from ordering in food or having visitors, and daily COVID-19 testing. A citywide lockdown of Shanghai and expanded restrictions in Beijing in recent weeks have raised questions about the economic and human costs of China’s strict virus controls, which the ruling Communist Party has trumpeted as a success compared to other major nations with much higher death tolls.