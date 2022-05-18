ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

5- AMERICORPS MEMBERS - Red Lake AmeriCorps (Service to New Scholars)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Lake AmeriCorps (Service to New Scholars) Provide school readiness to preschoolers at the Red Lake Head Start Program at various sites; Red Lake, Ponemah, St. Mary's, Immersion Pre-school. The goal of the program is also to provide a meaningful experience of...

Related
Beltrami County and Red Lake Nation Earn National Achievement Award for Red Lake Initiative

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN – Beltrami County and Red Lake Nation have been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The award honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. Beltrami County Administrator Tom Barry remarked "This is a profound accomplishment that...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
17th Annual Niimi'idiwin (Powwow) returns June 23

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Sanford Bemidji, Red Lake Indian Health Service Hospital and Cass Lake Indian Health Service Hospital invite community members to the 17th Annual Niimi’idiwin (Powwow) from 2-6 p.m. on June 23 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. N.W., Bemidji, Minn. Intended to celebrate holistic healing...
BEMIDJI, MN
Red Lake School Board Selects Superintendent

RED LAKE, MN - At a special board meeting on May 23, 2022, the Red Lake School Board voted unanimously to select Jaime Cole as the district's next superintendent. "We believe Jaime has the qualifications and skills needed to lead Red Lake Public Schools, said Michael Barrett, Board Chair. "We feel she will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen, and committed to moving the School District forward. "We look forward to working with Ms. Cole."
RED LAKE, MN
Saint Paul College Unveils New Mission, Vision, Values

Saint Paul, Minn. - May 23, 2022 - Saint Paul College has updated its mission, vision, and value statements to boldly reflect the College’s commitment to racial equity, community vibrancy, and economic vitality and to create a clear and intentional guide for its future. The Minnesota State Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the revisions on Tuesday, May 17.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Red Lake COVID-19 Weekly update - Friday, May 20, 2022

At the March Regular Council Meeting, the Red Lake Tribal Council voted unanimously to lift all COVID-19 mandates via Resolution No. 45-2022, 8 for and 0 against. However it is at the discretion of the Program Directors to determine if any COVID-19 Precautions remain in place at their facilities. COVID...
RED LAKE, MN
DEED Recognized as Yellow Ribbon Organization for its Commitment to Veterans and Their Families

St. Paul -The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is honored to be named as a Yellow Ribbon Organization for its efforts to recruit, hire and retain employees who are military veterans. In order to become a Yellow Ribbon Organization, an organization needs to develop a sustainable action plan demonstrating long-term commitment to current and former U.S. military service members and their families. DEED's proclamation as a Yellow Ribbon Organization was announced at the opening ceremony for the 16th annual Veterans Career Fair today in Brooklyn Center.
MINNESOTA STATE
New Cost-share Program to Help Upgrade Irrigation Systems

St. Paul, MN: The first sign-up for cost-share for irrigation system upgrades and associated practices is now available to producers in 19 Minnesota counties. This cost-share is available through a Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) awarded by the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS). The program is available to producers...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Red Lake Nation College Graduation 2022 held on Saturday

On Satirday, May 21, 2022, Red Lake Nation College celebrated their class of 2022 graduates in a ceremony at the Seven Clans Event Center in Red Lake.. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/RedLakeNationCollege.
RED LAKE, MN
Western Governors University Launches New Scholarships for Military Spouses

MINNEAPOLIS (May 23, 2022) — Western Governors University – which is consistently recognized for providing affordable, flexible, career-boosting college education to military service members and their families – has announced a new scholarship aimed at helping military spouses achieve their goals of higher education. The WGU Military Spouse Scholarship is open to spouses of active-duty military personnel, veterans, guard and reservists who are interested in pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree from the fully online, nonprofit university.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New Minnesota breakthrough COVID-19 data backs boosters' protection

COVID-19 vaccine boosters have lowered rates of hospitalizations and deaths in Minnesota, according to new state breakthrough infection data that for the first time compared pandemic outcomes by detailed vaccination status. Protection was greatest among seniors, who if unvaccinated were 1.6 times more likely over the past 60 days to...
MINNESOTA STATE
COVID-19 Operations to Change at Satellite Clinics

More than a year after announcing availability of the first COVID-19 vaccinations to Oklahomans, the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health (CNDH) has reduced COVID-19 testing and vaccination operations. Effective Monday, May 16, satellite clinics in Ardmore, Purcell and Tishomingo closed all outdoor testing and vaccination tents. CNDH patients and employees...
ARDMORE, OK
Secretary Haaland Highlights President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investments in Indian Country, Water Infrastructure in Montana

PABLO, Mont. — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited Montana last week, where she met with several Tribes across the state to discuss the Department’s commitment to strengthening Indian Country and highlight how funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes historic investments in rural and Indigenous communities.
MONTANA STATE
Gov. Tim Walz appoints Nancy Daubenberger new MnDOT commissioner

Nancy Daubenberger, who for the last few months has served as interim commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Transportation, was named MnDOT's permanent head on Monday by Gov. Tim Walz. Daubenberger has been with the agency for 22 years in engineering and management positions, according to a news release, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Without Congressional Action, 70,000 Minnesotans Will Pay More for Health Insurance in 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn.—Every day, thousands of Minnesotans rely on health care covered by plans purchased through MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace. During the COVID pandemic, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) relief package helped more Minnesotans access or maintain this critical coverage; however, the ARP benefits currently are slated to expire at the end of this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Robert "Bob" McNeal

August 20, 1964 ~ May 19, 2022 (age 57) Robert "Bob" McNeal, Sr., Bear Clan, age 57, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji. Bob was born on August 20, 1964, in Minneapolis, MN, to Herbert and Ina Mae (Cook) McNeal. He attended school in Red Lake and later earned his GED. He worked as a custodian at the Red Lake High School and also in the woods for a while. He liked repairing small engines, loved working on lawn mowers and kept his parents yard looking so nice all the time. He wouldn't use a riding lawn mower, he had to use a regular lawn mower and kept the yard beautiful. Bob loved going to the casino to play Keno. He was also a slot technician in Warroad. He loved his grandkids so much and was waiting for two more to be born.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Schultz Statement on the DFL Endorsing Radical Keith Ellison

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Jim Schultz, the Republican endorsed candidate for Minnesota Attorney General, released the following statement in response to the DFL endorsing Keith Ellison for Attorney General. “DFL activists today endorsed the most far-left attorney general candidate in Minnesota history. Former DNC co-chair, Keith Ellison is a radical...
MINNESOTA STATE
Tax deal reached in final weekend of session at Minnesota Capitol

Seniors would no longer pay taxes on Social Security income, millions of Minnesotans could see a small income tax cut and tens of thousands of families and renters across the state would be eligible for more tax credits under a sweeping deal struck Saturday at the divided Capitol. Top legislative...
MINNESOTA STATE
Billions in spending, tax cuts in limbo as retiring legislators say farewell

Minnesota legislators spent hours giving fond farewell speeches Monday as billions of dollars in tax and spending proposals remained in limbo - and the campaign trail blame game that will dominate the next five months was underway. "I'm hearing pretty clearly from Minnesotans, 'Give us the money back from this...
MINNESOTA STATE

