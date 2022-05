St. Paul -The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is honored to be named as a Yellow Ribbon Organization for its efforts to recruit, hire and retain employees who are military veterans. In order to become a Yellow Ribbon Organization, an organization needs to develop a sustainable action plan demonstrating long-term commitment to current and former U.S. military service members and their families. DEED's proclamation as a Yellow Ribbon Organization was announced at the opening ceremony for the 16th annual Veterans Career Fair today in Brooklyn Center.

