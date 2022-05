If the downtown Sixth Street entertainment district is going to achieve a successful transformation in the coming years, the first real glimpse of its future will come from the improvements planned for the north side of the two blocks between Neches and Sabine streets. Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners owns an uninterrupted stretch of properties there – part of a portfolio of more than 30 in the district – and plans to bring offices, hotels, restaurants and entertainment uses to an area that has long been dominated by nighttime and weekend drinking.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO