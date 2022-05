October 8, 2002 ~ May 14, 2022 (age 19) Makhoa James Martin, "Naawigaabaw" meaning stands in the middle of both worlds, age 19, of the Marten Clan and of Cass Lake, MN started his journey to the spirit world on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Cass Lake IHS. He was born in Bemidji, MN on October 8, 2002, the son of Tanya Martin and Jeremy Jones.

