All-Saginaw Valley League boys' lacrosse

When Midland-Dow boys' lacrosse coach Joe Stadelmaier talks about Ryan Stadelmaier, he can't help getting a little emotional. That's perfectly understandable, considering that he knows his son will be shipping out for boot camp in a few short weeks - and that Ryan has totally rewritten the recordbook of the lacrosse program his father spearheaded several years ago.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO