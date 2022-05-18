ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

All-Saginaw Valley League boys' lacrosse

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 6 days ago
Several members of the Midland-Dow boys' lacrosse team earned All-Saginaw Valley League honors this season after clinching the SVL title for the second straight...

Midland Daily News

Dow's Stadelmaier rewriting recordbook during torrid senior season

When Midland-Dow boys' lacrosse coach Joe Stadelmaier talks about Ryan Stadelmaier, he can't help getting a little emotional. That's perfectly understandable, considering that he knows his son will be shipping out for boot camp in a few short weeks - and that Ryan has totally rewritten the recordbook of the lacrosse program his father spearheaded several years ago.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Little League Roundup (May 16-18)

On Monday in AAA, Fraternal Northwest's MacGregor State Farm edged MidMichigan Eye 6-5, as Eli Jones went 3-for-3, and Parker Geiersbach pitched two strong innings. Meanwhile, Kiwanis beat LaLonde's 8-5. Liam Kniss, Tyler Frisbee, and Bentlee Huffman combined to get the win on the mound for Kiwanis, while Seth Babcock went 3-for-3 and scored twice.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Dandy doubleheader: Comets, Huskies split exciting twinbill

Coleman's softball team hasn't had a ton of competitive, dramatic games this season. But on Monday against Breckenridge, the Comets got all the drama they could handle. With a Mid-State Activities Conference title hanging in the balance, Coleman dropped the opener 6-4 in nine exciting innings, then bounced back to eke out a 3-2 win in the nightcap.
COLEMAN, MI
Cultivating new life in Sanford lakebed

Smith’s garden in September 2021 which was his first season of significant planting. (Kerry Noble) When John Smith ventured out that day in late May 2020 to what days earlier would have been covered with sparkling blue water -15 feet deep where he walked - the muck was still squishy and smelly.
SANFORD, MI
