ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Josh Duggar’s Cousin Amy Urges His Wife Anna To Leave Him Ahead Of Sentencing

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F038m_0fhn0G6V00
Image Credit: TLC/Danny Johnston/AP/Shutterstock

Amy King has a message for Anna Duggar: “I feel for you.”

On May 17, five months after Amy’s cousin, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of receiving and processing child porn, Amy penned an open letter to Anna on Instagram saying she is “surrounded by the wrong kind of support.”

“You’ve been taught since you were a child that marriage is forever and you prayed for God to send you a partner. You’ve constructed a life and a family with him,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Anna hugging at Anna’s wedding. “You didn’t choose any of this, and your kids certainly didn’t either. I’m not coming after you with some sort of tough love thing. This is what’s simply on my heart and I can’t help but to express it.”

She continued, “I cried as I read the letter your own father wrote in support of your husband this week. It’s no wonder you’re struggling to know what to do to protect your own kids… you’ve obviously never had an example there. That’s awful and I’m so sorry for that.”

Amy went on to explain how her mom “showed me how to stand up and speak up” and urged that there was “no shame in divorcing Josh.”

“Someday your kids will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is. You can’t protect them from the truth for forever!” Amy continued. “I’m saying all of this publicly so that when they do grow up, they will also know that they had family members shouting from the rooftops that they were worth protecting all along. Your children look up to you so much… Please be the role model they need in their life. Dillon and I are more than willing to help you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQJPn_0fhn0G6V00
Josh Duggar (Danny Johnston/AP/Shutterstock).

Amy shared that Josh has “chosen how history will remember him” and said that “as a Mama, your instinct to protect your kids always has to be stronger than your fear.”

“The only people you would upset by leaving are the ones willing to sacrifice you and your children’s safety to protect Josh and his secrets,” Amy concluded, signing off as “a Mama who won’t turn a blind eye.”

Amy’s message for Anna comes eight days before his sentencing.

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Leaves L.A. Bar Amid Ex Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding To Travis Barker: Photos

Scott Disick was spotted on a seemingly solo outing at a Hollywood area bar in Los Angeles amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding. The reality star, 38, wore a New York Yankees baseball cap and hoodie in the grainy images, which appear to be snapped outside on the evening of Saturday, May 21. The sighting comes hot off speculation that he would not be in attendance at the Kardashian-Jenner-Barker affair, set to take place in Portofino, Italy on Sunday, May 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Reign Disick, 7, Is So Cute As Ring Bearer At Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding: Photos

The wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, in Italy turned out to be a huge family affair. Although there were so many adorable moments at the wedding, one of the cutest and most memorable, by far, was seeing Kourtney’s seven-year-old son, Reign Disick, bring his mom and his new stepdad their wedding bands! Reign looked a bit nervous carrying the rings, which were placed on top of a white pillow.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Wedding
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

North West Shares Cute Video Of Mom Kim Kardashian Dancing At Kourtney’s Wedding: Video

Kim Kardashian, 41, appeared to have a great time at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding reception as she donned a sparkly silver and black outfit with long sheer sleeves. The doting mom busted some impressive moves in a new video that was posted to her and her eight-year-old daughter North West‘s TikTok account on May 23. The clip was set to the song “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge, which seemed to go along perfectly with the happy content.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Questioned About Substance Abuse During Trial, Insists 'The Only Person I’ve Abused Is Myself'

On Monday, April 25, the final day of Johnny Depp's cross-examination during his trial against Amber Heard, the actor was asked more details about his use of drugs and alcohol. At one point, audio recordings of a drunken Depp were played, which prompted the actress' lawyer Ben Rottenborn to question whether his drinking had impacted his relationships with anyone else."The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself," the actor, 68, stated, according to CNN. "Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me." When the attorney brought up past...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Liam Payne’s Fiancée Reacts To Photos Of Him ‘Wrapped Around Another Woman’

It seems like Liam Payne has some explaining to do. A fan page dedicated to the 28-year-old former One Direction member excitedly shared some pictures it assumed to be Liam snuggling up to his fiancée, Maya Henry, 22 — but they weren’t her. In response to the circulating photos, Maya commented on the post shared by the fan account, confirming that she was not who Liam was holding. “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now,” she said on May 23. The seemingly upset Maya has since deleted her comment, but the note can be seen in a screenshot here.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
17K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy