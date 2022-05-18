Eiza González’s Boyfriend History, From Timothee Chalamet To Jason Momoa

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ever since her days as a telenovela star, Eiza González has had quite the love life with some major Hollywood stars! After the actress began scoring roles in major English-language flicks like Baby Driver and Fast and Furious, she also scored some relationships with stars like Josh Duhamel, Timothee Chalamet, and now, Jason Momoa.

In September 2021, Eiza revealed that one of her biggest turnoffs is messiness. “That’s a big dealbreaker for me,” she explained during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “You’re in the relationship and then you start kind of living together, and you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, this is not gonna [work].’”

Below we break down all of Eiza’s biggest loves.

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth attends ‘Avengers: Endgame’ premiere (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock).

Eiza was initially linked to Liam Hemsworth in 2013 after they were spotted out engaging in some serious PDA shortly after Liam split from ex Miley Cyrus. Eiza refused to directly comment on the matter, however, telling Latina magazine in 2017, “I think that your life as a public person is already so exposed. I’m being linked to people because it’s my environment. It’s like your school. We know each other. It’s people I surround myself with. I don’t know why it’s such a big thing.”

“I would never talk about that. I focus on my work, that’s what really matters,” Eiza continued to Latina. “I’m looking for love like every other human being. I’ve been meeting a lot of people and finding what I like and what I don’t like — defining myself as a person.”

D.J. Cotrona

DJ Cotrona at the ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’ film premiere (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock).

Eiza reportedly began dating DJ Cotrona after they first met on the set of From Dusk Till Dawn which first premiered in 2014. They eventually split in 2016.

Maluma

Maluma performs during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Kick Off Concert (Larry Marano/Shutterstock).

Although they were never an official “couple,” Eiza and the hit singer Maluma sparked romance rumors in July 2017 when they were seen getting up close and personal at a Los Angeles club.

Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel at ‘The Thing About Pam’ premiere (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

Eiza started dating Josh Duhamel in 2018 after he got divorced from ex-wife Fergie. The pair apparently met at a Super Bowl after party hosted by Jennifer Lopez and ended up getting flirty. “They drank and partied together until very late,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza’s number.”

Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

Eiza was linked to Timothée Chalamet in June 2020 after they were photographed together making out during a Mexico vacation. The pair never made a public appearance together and apparently called it quits that October.

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa ‘Ambulance’ film premiere (Broadimage/Shutterstock).

In May 2022, word on the street was that Eiza was dating Jason Momoa amidst his divorce from Lisa Bonet. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.” An insider told People. “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet,” another source close to both Jason and Eiza told the outlet. Jason also attended the premiere of Eiza’s new movie Ambulance, but the two were not photographed together.