CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Dean Welch has been serving military veterans in Casper and Wyoming for almost 20 years. Dean began his volunteer work almost immediately after returning home from serving in Kuwait with the National guard in 2005. Mr. Welch started his volunteer work with Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) but since that time he has donated hundreds of hours to other organizations as well.

CASPER, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO