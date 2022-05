The Red Wing baseball team celebrated its seniors, then had plenty of them contribute in a 4-3 win over St. Francis Friday night. Aidan O'Brien started on the mound and went 4 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs, two were earned, on five hits and two walks while striking out six. Deso Buck came in for the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing a hit and a walk with four strikeouts.

