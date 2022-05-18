ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ship Bottom, NJ

Ship Bottom Police Receive Accreditation

By Alyssa Riccardi
 6 days ago
NJSACOP Accreditation Program Director, Harry Delgado, awarded Chief Jonathan Potter and Police Director Brendan McIntyre the Certificate of Accreditation. (Photo courtesy Ship Bottom)

SHIP BOTTOM – After a nearly two-year evaluation period with the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ship Bottom Police Department has officially become an Accredited Agency.

At the April 26 Ship Bottom Council meeting, the members announced that the department had achieved a perfect accreditation assessment.

The NJ State Association of Chiefs of Police manages the accreditation program where agencies are required to have the best practice standards in five basic areas: the administrative function, personnel function, the operations function, the investigative function and the arrest/detainee function.

Mayor William Huelsenbeck awarded Chief Jonathan Potter with a Certificate of Recognition. (Photo courtesy Ship Bottom)

“Accreditation has long been recognized as a means of maintaining the highest standard of professionalism,” Chief of Police Jonathan Potter said.

At the council meeting, NJSACOP Accreditation Program Director, Harry Delgado, awarded Potter and Police Director Brendan McIntyre with a Certificate of Accreditation.

In addition, Mayor William Huelsenbeck awarded Potter with a Certificate of Recognition for achieving a perfect accreditation assessment.

Potter gifted McIntyre a plaque for his guidance and role in the accreditation process over the last two years.

Also during the meeting, Chief Potter appointed Patrolman Lazlo, who has served with the department since 2013, to the position of Detective.

