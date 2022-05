NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DARRIUS NEVILLE, age 26, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, was charged May 5, 2022, in a one-count sealed indictment by a federal grand jury with distribution of heroin in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(B), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The indictment was unsealed on May 12, 2022.

