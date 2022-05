Sheriff Champagne announces that an arrest was made in the death of Morlon Vinnett that occurred Friday, May 20, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm. On Friday, May 20, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a deceased male located in a parking lot in the 100 block of St. Rose Avenue in St. Rose, LA.

SAINT ROSE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO