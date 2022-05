The University of Arkansas at Little Rock community will come together on Monday, June 20, to mark the university’s first celebration of Juneteenth. June 19 is annually celebrated as Juneteenth, the oldest national commemoration of the ending of slavery in the country. The holiday originates from June 19, 1865, the day the last slaves in the country were freed in Galveston, Texas, at the end of the Civil War.

