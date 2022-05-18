ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UniCredit, Commerzbank discussed merger in early-2022, but shelved plan - FT

By Reuters
 6 days ago
The Unicredit logo is seen downtown in Rome February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

May 18 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA(CRDI.MI) and Germany's Commerzbank AG (CBKG.DE) had scheduled merger talks earlier this year before the potential deal was shelved due to the Ukraine war, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

In early-2022, UniCredit's Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel had planned discussions with his counterpart from Commerzbank on a potential combination of the German bank with the Italian lender's German unit, the report added.

Reuters had reported in 2019 that the Italian bank had earlier explored potential options for Commerzbank.

UniCredit, in its response to the FT report, said it does not comment on rumours, while Commerzbank did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

