Spanish Point in Sarasota CountyEbyabe on wikicommons. For those who might be wondering, Florida truly is a dream location. And there are few places more beautiful in Florida than Sarasota. With perfect white sand and clear waters, Sarasota is a must-visit for anyone considering. But that isn't my favorite part about it. I'm kicking myself because the last time I visited, I didn't know that it was one of the most haunted places in Florida. And of course, every haunted place has to have their own historically haunted locations. In Sarasota, it's hard to find one more famous than Spanish Point.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO