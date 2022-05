Dickson County’s University of Tennessee Extension Office held its graduation for the Youth Leadership Dickson County (YLDC) program on Sunday, May 1. Katie Collins and Anna Beth Thompson were honored with the 2022 Janet C. Cluck Outstanding Leadership Award. The award was established to honor Janet Cluck, one of the founding members of Youth Leadership Dickson County, and recognizes two Youth Leadership Dickson County graduates who exemplify leadership through community involvement and professional achievements.

DICKSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO