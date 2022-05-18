ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Meet the man behind Marcus Smart's green hair, many Celtics players' hairstyles

By Ed Harding
WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — A barber in Boston is the one behind Celtics star Marcus Smart's green hairstyle and is also responsible for handling the hair of many of the team's players. "You can say I'm pretty much the Celtics barber. I take...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Celtics Guard Out For Personal Reasons Tonight

The Boston Celtics will be without a key role player as they look to bounce back in Game 2. On Thursday morning, the Celtics announced that Derrick White will be out for "personal reasons." According to Boston insider Keith Smith, White and his wife were expecting a child — presumably...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Deuce Tatum leaves Grant Williams hanging after C's Game 2 win

BOSTON -- Life is good for Deuce Tatum, who's become a bit of an NBA celebrity by being the world's biggest fan of his father, Jayson Tatum. The younger Tatum is never far from his father's side, and the two are now in the business of working together to prank Jayson's teammates.Deuce made his way through the Celtics' celebratory locker room after Thursday night's 127-102 blowout victory over the Heat in Miami, a win which evened the Eastern Conference finals at one game apiece. The 4-year-old gave congratulatory high fives to all the Celtics at their lockers, spending a little extra time with Jaylen Brown.After that, Grant Williams tried doing the same, only for Deuce and Jayson to completely leave him hanging.Jayson Tatum had 27 points in the win, off 4-for-6 3-point shooting, while Williams had 19 points off the bench. Considering the score, Tatum didn't have to play at all in the fourth quarter, thus giving him plenty of time to plot the prank on Williams.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
NBC Sports

Tomase: If Celtics want to soar, they need Tatum to drop this bad habit

P.J. Tucker's pouty, disengaged body language as a Raptors rookie in 2006 was so bad that before cutting him, management made him watch a compilation of how he had conducted himself before, during, and after each game. "It was terrible," Tucker said on J.J. Redick's podcast. "To this day, it...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

VIRAL: Amazing Clip Of Jayson Tatum's Son After Game 2

The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat by a score of 127-102 on Thursday night in Florida to take Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The huge win tied up the series at 1-1 as the teams will now head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. The...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy