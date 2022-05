On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast we’re catching up with Cafe Cà Phê founder Jackie Nguyen ahead of their Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM) celebration this weekend in Columbus Park. We talk about the diverse experiences of Asian people, combatting racism, and progress on Kansas City’s first Vietnamese coffee shop’s brick-and-mortar. Thanks for listening!

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO