ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Cameras are keeping an eye on drivers in Horry County. Here’s why.

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 6 days ago

A police tool that could help officers find missing people and stolen cars takes photos of driver’s license plates is in Horry County.

A total of 23 license plate readers will be placed throughout the county as part of the Horry County Police Department’s partnership with Flock Safety , a company that sells safety operating systems to law enforcement agencies. Nineteen of them are active as of Monday afternoon.

Mikayla Moskov, a spokeswoman for the county police, said the department’s purchase of the readers is to compare characters from the license plates to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Crime Information Center’s database.

“With this new technology, officers on-duty will receive a mobile alert when a vehicle of interest passes an (license plate reader) LPR,” she said in an email to The Sun News. “HCPD is excited about the prospect of these LPRs to further enhance the agency’s ability to serve the community and solve cases.”

Matthew Guariglia is a policy analyst with Electronic Frontier Foundation , a San Francisco-based nonprofit focused on defending digital privacy. He said there needs to be a full use policy to address how the technology will be used and what protections are in place.

“The truth is that around the country people not only have very little control over how police departments use technology, they have no control over whether or not police buy this technology at all,” he said.

He noted that to counteract that city officials in some areas are adopting surveillance laws that require council members to vote on new tech before departments can buy it and get feedback from the public.

“And so, before the cops even buy the piece of technology, people in the town can scrutinize how the police want to use it,” Guariglia said.

Kelly Moore, who is the public information director for Horry County, said she wasn’t aware of a council vote specifically for allowing the license plate readers. However, she noted the topic was discussed multiple times at Public Safety Committee meetings.

The readers were also included in the county’s budget, which was discussed and approved by Horry County Council, Moore added.

Moskov said the department used the funds allocated by county council and grant money aimed to improve policing in the community to buy the cameras, which costs about $2,500 each.

The department’s policy for the LPR’s, which was sent in an email to The Sun News, explains how the system operates, how it will be administered and guidelines for sharing and spreading data.

“The same nationwide guidelines that apply to sharing or utilizing other (Criminal Justice Information Services) data and NCIC searches will pertain to information captured by the LPRs,” Moskov told The Sun News.

But the policy does not provide specific details about storage and retention. Instead, it states the police chief will designate someone to manage the administrative operations, which includes “establishing protocols for authorized access, collection, storage, and retention of collected metadata.”

Still, Moskov said all photos will be stored in the Flock Safety cloud and be used as needed by law enforcement. The photos will not be used to catch drivers with expired registration or traffic violations, she added.

The license plate numbers will only stay in the cloud for 30 days, which is not maintained by the department, she said, adding officers will only have access to that information if the plate information matches an item on the NCIC’s hot list, which agencies can use to log when a vehicle is associated with criminal activity or a missing person.

And even then, officers must have a specific reason for using the cloud. If they have one, officers will then take note of a sighting just like they would if they had seen the vehicle while patrolling, Moskov added.

Guariglia said law enforcement agencies will claim these cameras are just one of many investigative tools they use to help them further an investigation they already have a lead on.

“But what we increasingly see with this technology is that a name will pop up on the screen, and police will just go get that person as if as if they are a criminal,” he said.

However, according to the policy, any alerts received from a license plate match must first be verified before officers can make a stop or detain someone.

“Tools that are supposed to be used to supplement traditional investigative methods are becoming the entire investigation,” Guariglia added.

He is concerned about the use of this tech, saying it has not been “foolproof.”

“There have been false identifications,” he said. “There are stories across the country of people getting pulled out of their car at gunpoint because the license plate reader misread their license plate.”

He pointed out these cameras do have many implications as the number of car service companies increase.

“If you don’t know what the last person who used your car could have done with it, there is a chance that you could be hot listed and pulled out of the car at gun point,” he added.

Moskov also mentioned the cameras will give officers another tool to work with local agencies.

“Since some public safety partners in the area, including Myrtle Beach Police Department, already employ LPRs of some sort, the addition of these cameras creates a larger network to reduce the ability of stolen vehicles or missing persons to go undetected,” she said.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department set up about 800 security cameras in the city as part of a nearly $2.2 million project completed more than five years ago.

Moskov said depending on the success of the cameras, the department may look to add more in the future.

The department declined to disclose the locations of the license plate readers.

But Moore said “they are at primary ingress and egress points around the county.”

Comments / 3

MamaLinda
5d ago

This kind of stuff makes me very nervous. I do believe innocent people are going to be pulled over and rousted for a mistake by the cameras and scared or hurt by over zealous officers.

Reply(1)
2
Related
wpde.com

Deputy stationed at hospital where convicted ex-Horry County deputy is hospitalized

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion County deputy is stationed at a hospital where former Horry County Sheriff's Department employee 70-year-old Stephen Flood has been in the hospital since this past Friday, one day after a judge sentenced him to 18 years in prison for the deaths of two women in his custody, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

VIDEO: Wayward alligator in South Carolina parking garage no match for officers

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — See you later, alligator! Officers with the Charleston Police Department made an unusual arrest over the weekend. The officers tackled an alligator that found its way into a Daniel Island parking garage. According to the Charleston Police Department, men and women from CPD animal control, harbor patrol, and Daniel Island […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
wpde.com

2 arrested in Hartsville cutting incident, police say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged in connection with a cutting incident at an apartment complex on West Washington in Hartsville, according to Lt. Blair with Hartsville police. Neighbors said police were all over the complex. NEW: Police search for Loris shoplifting suspect. Blair said the...
HARTSVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Flock Safety#Lpr
myhorrynews.com

One dead after fiery crash in Horry County

One person was killed in a fiery crash in northern Horry County Sunday afternoon, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 19 near S.C. 410, said Master Trooper David Jones of the Highway Patrol. The driver of a 2013 four-door Mazda was heading...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man arrested in connection with Timmonsville shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting May 15 in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden. Rye’shied Shy’Meik Tyheim Ennis was arrested in Darlington County and charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Georgetown police charge two teens with arson

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Monday arrested two teens for arson in connection to multiple house fires. According to GPD, officers responded to a vacant home at 1920 Winyah Street on May 3 and May 22 for two fires. Investigators determined through evidence that...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

8 arrested after fight at North Myrtle Beach bar

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were arrested after multiple fights broke out Sunday morning at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach, according to police. The fights broke out at about 1:20 a.m. while officers were already on scene because of the large crowd, according to a police report obtained by News13. More […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMBF

Crews contain outdoor fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Horry County were at the scene of an outdoor fire Friday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a nearly five-acre fire in the area of Cleveland Drive, which is located off Highway 554, at around 3 p.m. Around two...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 544 near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 1:11 p.m. to the 5500 block of Highway 544. People were asked to avoid the area for the safety of crews working at the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Myrtle Beach area motorcycle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. The crash happened at about 12:35 a.m. on George Bishop Parkway near Jacob Lane, officials said. Only the motorcycle was involved in the crash. Filipe Santos Abreu, 31, of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Man dies in drowning off Oak Island beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Bystanders rescued a man from the ocean at SE 70th St. near the St. James Plantation Beach Club access on Oak Island Saturday, May 21, around noon. According to Peter Grendze with Oak Island Water Rescue, a call came in at 12:13 p.m. that a man had been pulled from the water and required medical assistance. Several emergency rescue crews responded from Oak Island, Sunny Point and Brunswick County.
OAK ISLAND, NC
wpde.com

GMC Weekend - May 22, 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Robeson County murder stems from a family dispute, and a military aircraft carrying baby formula arrives from Europe Sunday morning. If you can't view the video below, click here.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
1K+
Followers
106
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy