48-year old Shawn Charles Martin from Red Lake has been arrested in connection to a burglary in the town of Grygla. According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, on May 21st at approximately 9:46 P.M. deputies were arrived on the scene in the town of Grygla. Upon arrival, deputies reviewed surveillance footage at the property located along Highway 89.

GRYGLA, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO