Eleven years after immigrating to the United States, Hayde Flores opened her small business, Total Nutrition Belmont, in 2019. Flores uses an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, a tax processing number available for U.S. nonresidents, instead of a social security number. Because of that, she didn’t qualify for the tax reliefs that many other low-income people do until this April.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO