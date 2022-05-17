Sue Ellen Lee

Age 90, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Oak Ridge, TN. He was born November 25, 1931, in York, NE, to the late Jesse E. Bradshaw and Lenore Bradshaw. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife Geraldine Bradshaw of 60 years. His loving son David Bradshaw, and granddaughter Zoe Bradshaw, son Ted Martin, daughter-in-law Brenda Martin, and grandkids Missy and Scott Lane, Darryl and Angel Aslinger, Kim and Randy West and Michael Aslinger. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

