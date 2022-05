LCM (50m) Live Stream (Amazon Prime) Following the conclusion of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships, the roster for the 2022 FINA World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth Games have been announced. With many swimmers opting out of Worlds for Commonwealths, there are many discrepancies between the two teams. The Commonwealths roster of 46 swimmers is signficantly larger than the Worlds roster of 39.

