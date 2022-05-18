ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Mom star Jo Rivera’s wife Vee flaunts her curves in skintight pants & white top in new video

By Caitlyn Hitt
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

TEEN Mom star Jo Rivera's wife Vee showcased her curves in a post on social media, leaving fans buzzing.

The mom of one dressed to impress in the snap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffSZy_0fhmm5o100
Teen Mom star Vee showed off her figure and her fashion sense in a new post Credit: Instagram/ Vee Rivera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0OwS_0fhmm5o100
She clued fans in to the details of a recent outfit she wore to work Credit: Instagram/ Vee Rivera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hO31E_0fhmm5o100
She is married to Kailyn Lowry's ex, Jo Rivera Credit: Instagram/Vee Rivera

On Tuesday, Vee took to her Instagram Stories to show of her outfit, as well as details about where she purchased each piece.

The reality star went through the look from the pants up, also listing her accessories which included a purse and a chic pair of sandals.

Fans were distracted by her curves, however.

Vee lives a much more private life than some Teen Mom stars, and doesn't often post about herself in such a way.

In a second video, Vee ran through even more accessories, which finished off her outfit.

She showed off a pair of gold hoops and a necklace in the clip, revealing where she got them.

The proud mom then filmed herself inside her office, where she works alongside husband Jo.

She was seen in what appeared to be a kitchen, where she appeared excited to find a Dunkin Donuts box which, unfortunately, was mostly empty.

Vee has been showing off her figure more often and fans are loving it.

FLAUNT IT

In an Instagram video, Vee showed off the "spring dresses" that her followers may "need" for the season.

The MTV personality asked fans: "Which one do you love?"

The video kicked off with the Teen Mom 2 star modeling in a pink and yellow slip gown described as the "Express."

The reality star spun around in the clip before she switched to a yellowish dress, called the "Target."

After spinning for one final time, Vee appeared in a stylish green outfit with a matching purse.

She lifted her booty, covered her eyes with butterfly-shaped sunglasses, and walked away from the camera.

Vee captioned the post: "Can’t nobody tell me nothing when I have a spring dress on, girl!"

She went on: "Slip one of these babies on and don’t forget your sunnies for that added bad b***h energy."

The TV personality concluded: "First one is my personal fav!"

Teen Mom fans gushed over the sexy reel as Vee showed off her "spring fashion" sense.

One wrote: "You got the perfect body girl! They look great on you."

Another added: "They all look so good on you!" while a third wrote, "Body goals for sure!"

A fourth commenter wrote: "Honestly, they all look beautiful but the first one’s my favorite too."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edsSv_0fhmm5o100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0l0j_0fhmm5o100

Jo and Vee are the parents of their 5-year-old daughter Vivi.

He also shares his 12-year-old son Isaac with his ex Kailyn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255iK1_0fhmm5o100
Vee has been flaunting her figure as of late Credit: Instagram/ Vee Rivera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTQb6_0fhmm5o100
She and Jo work together and keep a lower profile Credit: veeautifyme/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTcfN_0fhmm5o100
They do, however, give fans glimpses into their lives online Credit: Instagram

