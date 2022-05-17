ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray State and WKU in action today

By Todd Hamilton
lite987whop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurray State returns to action today as the Racers visit Evansville. The...

lite987whop.com

Comments / 0

Related
lite987whop.com

Racers & Hilltoppers win Tuesday games

Murray State picked up a 3-2 road win at Evansville last night. The Racers are now 29-22 and welcome Tennessee Tech in the final regular season Ohio Valley Conference series beginning tomorrow afternoon at 5 at Johnny Reagan Field. Western Kentucky got a 10-2 road win at Bellarmine Tuesday. The...
MURRAY, KY
lite987whop.com

Pawlowski to resign as WKU baseball coach

Western Kentucky coach John Pawlowski will resign after the Hilltoppers complete the regular season this weekend at Old Dominion. The school announced in a news release Palwowski is leaving to pursue other opportunities. He’s 142-197 in seven seasons as WKU coach.
KENTUCKY STATE
lite987whop.com

Murray State & Kentucky prep for NCAA Regionals

Murray State leaves today for Tuscaloosa, AL for the Tuscaloosa Regional of the NCAA tournament that begins Friday. The Racers will meet Stanford at 5:30 Friday after Alabama and Chattanooga play the opening game of the double elimination tournament at 3 pm. Former Christian County standout Emmy Blane and the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
lite987whop.com

UK AD Barnhart among inductees into Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart and former University of Louisville and NFL standout Michael Bush are two o the four inductees in this year’s class of the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. The four inductees will be honored during ceremonies to be held August 22nd in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Murray, KY
Sports
Murray, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Murray, KY
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Evansville, IN
College Sports
lite987whop.com

Colonel hoopsters Vaughn & Williams sign with Delta College

Two members of Christian County’s boys team signed colleigate letters today. Trez Vaughn and Jaiden Williams are attending Delta College in Saginaw, MI. In 25 games last season, Vaughn averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. Williams missed most of the season due to a football injury but averaged 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13 games for the Colonels, who finished 10-23.
SAGINAW, MI
lite987whop.com

Christian, Todd, Trigg counties yellow again on COVID spread map

Christian, Todd and Trigg County and the remainder of the Pennyrile region are now yellow on the Kentucky COVID-19 Community Level map as case numbers are picking up. The region had been green for several weeks, but more contagious subvariants of omicron are spreading relatively quickly across the country. Kentucky...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Christian County wins 8th district/Tuesday’s scores

8th District: Christian County blanked Hopkinsville 11-0 to win the title. The Lady Colonels had just five hits and the Lady Tigers were their own worst enemy with six errors. LaiLai McGregor homered for Christian County and had two hits as did Karlee Crick. Riley Hancock picked up the pitching win as the Lady Colonels improved to 24-9.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Member Appreciation Day

Pennyrile Electric members! Come see us at our Hopkinsville office at 2000 Harrison Street Hopkinsville, KY from 8AM – 4PM on June 8, 2022 for a Member Appreciation Day. Register to win prizes and get a free bucket and LED bulbs!
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murray State#Wku#Western Kentucky#2pm#College Baseball#Racers#Aces#Hilltoppers#Knights
lite987whop.com

HHS student receives KDE Scholarship

Hopkinsville High School Senior Naiomi Williams has been named a recipient of the Kentucky Department of Education’s Powered by Inclusion Scholarship. According to a news release, the one-time $2,500 scholarship is awarded to eligible high school students with disabilities seeking a post-secondary education or training program. The Powered by Inclusion Scholarship recipients are nominated by their school counselor and have an Individual Education Plan. The student must have obtained career or academic readiness and intend to enroll in a postsecondary school or training program.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

HCA graduates Class of 2022

Heritage Christian Academy sent 31 seniors into the world with commencement ceremonies Thursday night at the Bruce Convention Center. Those Warrior graduates have amassed about $930,000 in scholarships and that doesn’t include any state KEES money or grants. The 2022 valedictorian is Savannah Leigh Blanchard and the salutatorian is...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Ronnie Baskin

(Age 72, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Saturday May 21st at 3pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:30pm till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Stolen truck recovered in Hopkinsville, suspect arrested

A stolen truck was recovered Wednesday afternoon in Hopkinsville and the driver was arrested. A city Flock camera alerted police of the stolen 2008 Dodge Ram pickup and Hopkinsville police officers located it at Waddell Circle and Commonwealth Avenue. A computer check confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
lite987whop.com

COTW forwards on budget to council

The Hopkinsville City Council Committee of the Whole forwarded on to council last night a $43 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year that includes 5 percent cost of living raises for all city employees. Mayor Wendell Lynch included the pay raises in his budget proposal that also includes no...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Ramirez to serve as Sinking Fork interim principal

Sinking Fork Elementary School’s Site-Based Decision Making Council has announced the appointment of Lacey Ramirez to serve as interim principal beginning June 1. Ramirez currently serves as Sinking Fork’s assistant principal and has spent her entire teaching and administrative career with the Christian County Public School System. In 2008, she began her career as a teacher at Belmont Elementary, followed by Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary and Sinking Fork Elementary Schools. In 2018 Ramirez joined the administrative team at Sinking Fork Elementary as assistant principal.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Planned power outage for portion of central Hopkinsville Thursday night

There will be a planned power outage tonight for portions of the center of Hopkinsville. Beginning just before midnight, the outage will affect areas around South Main Street, South Virginia Street, South Campbell Street, and East 21st Street. HES says the outage is required to perform electric system maintenance and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Arrest made in February Clarksville murder

An arrest has been made in connection with the February 17 killing of 20-year old Decarlos Perkins on Wynwood Drive in Clarksville. A news release says 18-year old Darius Archibald of Clarksville was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal homicide. Perkins was killed outside of his home on Wynwood and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
lite987whop.com

Julie Plummer Word

(Age 36, of Billy Goat Hill Rd) Funeral service will be Friday May 20th at 10am at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm to 8pm at Lamb Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Early morning pursuit ends with arrest for multiple felonies, warrants

A Tennessee man is facing numerous felony charges following a pursuit early Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville. An arrest citation for 37-year old Stephen Walls of Smyrna, Tennessee says Hopkinsville police were notified of a reckless driver on Clinic Drive shortly before midnight and were told that Walls’ pickup was on the curb nearly running over signs.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

William “Billy” Albert Lubben Jr

(Age 63, of Princeton) Memorial service will be Thursday May 19th at 2pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:30pm till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
PRINCETON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy