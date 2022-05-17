Murray State and WKU in action today

Hopkinsville High School Senior Naiomi Williams has been named a recipient of the Kentucky Department of Education’s Powered by Inclusion Scholarship. According to a news release, the one-time $2,500 scholarship is awarded to eligible high school students with disabilities seeking a post-secondary education or training program. The Powered by Inclusion Scholarship recipients are nominated by their school counselor and have an Individual Education Plan. The student must have obtained career or academic readiness and intend to enroll in a postsecondary school or training program.

