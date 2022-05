DIMONDALE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 23, 2022) – Tpr. Eric T. Desch of the Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post is being recognized by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission (GTSAC) for his long-term contribution and commitment to traffic safety in Michigan. The trooper will be honored during the Traffic Safety Awards Virtual Ceremony, via Microsoft Teams, at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The GTSAC recognizes organizations, programs and individuals for outstanding involvement in traffic safety.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO