Texas State

Crisis in the Classroom investigates alarming exodus of teachers

By ANGEL SAN JUAN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHEAST TEXAS — The Texas Education Agency says a record number of teachers left Texas...

CHRISTUS launches On Demand Care virtual visit program

Press release from CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System:. CHRISTUS Health is drastically expanding access to health care across Southeast Texas with the launch of CHRISTUS On Demand Care. These virtual visits allow patients to meet with a CHRISTUS Health caregiver through live video from their smartphone, tablet or computer for their urgent care needs from 7 a.m. to 7 p. m. every day of the week, including Saturday and Sunday, and even holidays. This new service compliments scheduled virtual visits that are already in high demand and available to new and existing patients.
TEXAS STATE
Texas olive crop fails for second straight season

COLLEGE STATION — Texas olive producers face another season of setbacks due to weather conditions, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. about 10 Texas olives in a hand, varying in size and most are green, but a few are turning black. Like in 2021, the 2022...
TEXAS STATE

