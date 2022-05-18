Crisis in the Classroom investigates alarming exodus of teachers

Press release from CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System:. CHRISTUS Health is drastically expanding access to health care across Southeast Texas with the launch of CHRISTUS On Demand Care. These virtual visits allow patients to meet with a CHRISTUS Health caregiver through live video from their smartphone, tablet or computer for their urgent care needs from 7 a.m. to 7 p. m. every day of the week, including Saturday and Sunday, and even holidays. This new service compliments scheduled virtual visits that are already in high demand and available to new and existing patients.

