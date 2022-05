SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The residents of a Shelbyville community are demanding answers from their landlord after days without water or electricity. The residents feel when you pay for rent that includes water and electricity, you expect to get service. For residents living at the Campbell Place RV park, that’s not the case. They said they haven’t had water or electricity for more than four days.

