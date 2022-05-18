Astros' Kyle Tucker: Cracks two long balls

Gutierrez (0-6) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over four innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Cubs. Gutierrez took the mound for the first time since May 11 and tossed three scoreless frames before running into trouble in the fourth. He gave up an RBI double to Ian Happ followed by Patrick Wisdom's two-run blast. Gutierrez is now 0-6 with an ugly 8.70 ERA through seven starts this season. He was removed from the rotation earlier this month but never made an appearance out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old is currently lined up to face the Giants at home this weekend but it's unclear if he'll get another start.

