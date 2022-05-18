ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Cracks two long balls

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Tucker went 2-for-5 with two home runs, two runs and six RBI in a 13-4...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Exits with illness

Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Benches clear in White Sox-Yankees game after confrontation at home plate

Benches cleared during Saturday's Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game in the Bronx (CHW-NYY GameTracker) following a home-plate confrontation between Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson of the Yankees. Here's a look:. As you see, the benches emptied, but a brawl was avoided. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson was particularly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits for defensive purposes

Mountcastle was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees for defensive purposes, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Mountcastle returned to the lineup after experiencing cramps Sunday, but his removal Monday turned was for defensive purposes as the Orioles sought to protect a two-run lead. Prior to his exit, Mountcastle went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and an RBI.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Exits with leg injury

Davies left Monday's start against the Royals due to an apparent lower leg injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Davies took a line drive off his lower leg and limped off the field with a trainer. Prior to the injury, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings. He will not factor into the decision, as the game was tied upon his exit. It's not clear whether Davies will be available for his next turn through the rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Heads back to bench

Santander will sit Monday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander finds himself on the bench for just the third time all season. He owns a 126 wRC+ on the year, the product of a .233/.351/.411 slash line. Trey Mancini will get the start in right field.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox-Yankees benches clear, Tony La Russa accuses Josh Donaldson of making racist remark to Tim Anderson

The benches cleared during the New York Yankees' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. After the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa accused Josh Donaldson of the Yankees of directing "a racist comment" at Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson elaborated, saying Donaldson called him "Jackie," which Anderson interpreted as a reference to Jackie Robinson, the pioneering Hall of Famer who integrated Major League Baseball in 1947:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Could be ready for majors

Cabrera struck out 11 batters over six innings Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. The innings and whiffs were both season highs for the 24-year-old right-hander, and the outing came while Max Meyer (elbow) was on the shelf with ulnar nerve irritation. If the Marlins decide to open a spot in the big-league rotation within the next couple weeks, Cabrera appears to be ready for the assignment.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Grand slam in win

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's victory over the White Sox. The 33-year-old launched a grand slam off Dallas Keuchel in the bottom of the second frame, capping off a five-run inning for the Yankees. LeMahieu now has three long balls on the season and the slam ended a 20-game homerless streak for him. After having four doubles over three games between May 10-May 12, he hadn't had an extra-base hit in six games prior to Saturday. LeMahieu has a .267/.349/.400 slash line over 135 at-bats in 2022, which is incredibly similar to his production from last season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Handed another loss

Gutierrez (0-6) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over four innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Cubs. Gutierrez took the mound for the first time since May 11 and tossed three scoreless frames before running into trouble in the fourth. He gave up an RBI double to Ian Happ followed by Patrick Wisdom's two-run blast. Gutierrez is now 0-6 with an ugly 8.70 ERA through seven starts this season. He was removed from the rotation earlier this month but never made an appearance out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old is currently lined up to face the Giants at home this weekend but it's unclear if he'll get another start.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Not in Saturday's lineup

Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes on IL with triceps strain

The Padres placed Clevinger on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right triceps strain. The severity of the strain isn't known, but it's not an encouraging diagnosis for a pitcher that underwent Tommy John surgery on the same arm in November 2020. With that in mind, Clevinger could end up spending more than the minimum 15 days on the shelf, as the Padres are likely to ease him back slowly even if the triceps strain proves to be a minor concern. After opening the past week in a bullpen role, MacKenzie Gore will start Sunday's game against the Giants and could effectively replace Clevinger if the Padres opt to maintain a five-man rotation. If the Padres elect to go with a six-man setup, Nick Martinez could also recapture a starting role while Clevinger is out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Struggles Monday, snags lucky win

Gonzales (3-4) snatched a win Monday after he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Athletics. Gonzales was not sharp in Monday's outing, giving up three runs in both the fourth and sixth innings. The eight hits he surrendered matched a season-high while he also allowed his ninth homer of the year in the fourth frame off the bat of Chad Pinder. Nonetheless, Gonzales outdueled the Athletics' starter Zach Logue who gave up seven runs over 4.2 frames. Prior to Monday, the 30-year-old had given up three or fewer runs in all eight of his starts, so the rough outing only raised his season-long ERA from 3.08 to a still respectable 3.74 over 43.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Grabs second save

Sewald earned a save after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out a batter in Monday's 7-6 win over the Athletics. Called upon to protect a one-run lead, Sewald made quick work of the first two batters he faced before Jed Lowrie ripped a two-out single. Things got interesting after Lowrie, the tying-run, advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Sewald was able to get Sean Murphy to ground out to end the contest. The save was the 31-year-old's second of the year in three opportunities. After giving up four runs over two appearances earlier in May, Sewald has now rattled off 5.2 scoreless innings in his last six outings, lowering his season-long numbers to a 2.40 ERA and a microscopic 0.53 WHIP with 15 punchouts in 15 frames this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Not starting in matinee

Grichuk isn't starting in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Grichuk started in the last four games and went 5-for-16 with a home run, five RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Yonathan Daza will start in center field and bat seventh during Saturday's matinee.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Being treated for Achilles injury

Manager Aaron Boone said after the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox that Chapman is receiving treatment for an Achilles injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Chapman entered Sunday's matinee with the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he gave up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Starting Sunday

Gore is starting Sunday's series finale against the Giants, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Gore pitched out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Phillies, and he allowed three hits and no walks while striking out four in three scoreless innings to earn the hold. The Padres haven't announced whether Gore will remain in the rotation following Sunday's start, but the southpaw has certainly performed well this season by posting a 2.17 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 29 innings over six appearances (five starts).
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Leaves start with injury

Peralta was removed from Sunday's start against Washington with an apparent right shoulder injury, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The right-hander gave up two singles and a double to open the fourth inning before gesturing toward the back of his right shoulder and exiting the game. Overall Peralta gave up five runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk over three innings, and he'll likely see his record fall to 3-2 with the Brewers facing a significant deficit. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
MILWAUKEE, WI

