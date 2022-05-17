Michael Alan Noles, Jr.

I want to take a second to say how blessed I feel every day that I and my family ended up here in Newnan and that my kids get to go through the Coweta County School System. From Puddle Jumpers at age 3, through their time at Elm Street Elementary School, and onto the future when my kids will get to enroll in the Central Educational Center, I am grateful for this system and all that it has provided my family. If I had ended up in almost any other county in this state my children would not have had near the opportunities that my children have had here in Coweta. Thank you.

