Franklin, GA

Michael Alan Noles, Jr.

Newnan Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Michael Alan Noles, Jr., 50, of Franklin, GA passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022. He was born in Newnan, GA on...

times-herald.com

Newnan Times-Herald

Joan Mac Robison Spradlin

Joan Mac Robison Spradlin passed away peacefully at her home on May 18, 2022. Joan lived in Newnan all of her life and was active in her community. She was born August 12, 1931, to Hattie Mae Kilgore Robison and WL (Lee) Robison. Joan married Eddie Harold Spradlin on September 3, 1954. They were married 43 years at the time of Harold's death in 1997. She is also predeceased by her mother, father, and twin sister JoAnne. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Lee Spradlin and Beth Spradlin Pitts of Newnan.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Robert “Alan” NeSmith

Robert “Alan” NeSmith, 60, of Peachtree City, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after nine years of declining health. Alan was born on March 18, 1962, in Macon, GA. He was a proud graduate of Georgia Southern University and served as Director of Public Relations & Promotions at Kiawah Island Resort, Director of Marketing at Patriots Point Development Authority, Program Director at Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Public Relations Director at Wild Dunes Resort all before moving to Newnan, GA to assume the role of “Mr. Mom” for his two sons.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Beware of those who say one thing but vote the opposite

I want to take a second to say how blessed I feel every day that I and my family ended up here in Newnan and that my kids get to go through the Coweta County School System. From Puddle Jumpers at age 3, through their time at Elm Street Elementary School, and onto the future when my kids will get to enroll in the Central Educational Center, I am grateful for this system and all that it has provided my family. If I had ended up in almost any other county in this state my children would not have had near the opportunities that my children have had here in Coweta. Thank you.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Waldrop outstanding graduate student at Mercer

Mercer University recently honored Newnan resident Joey Waldrop at its 2022 Honors Convocation. Waldrop received the outstanding graduate student award for the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Administration program of study. Waldrop maintained a 4.0 GPA while working full time as a communications officer for Coweta County 911. Waldrop is...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

George Linus Loftin

Mr. George Linus Loftin, age 83, of Warner Robins died Sunday afternoon May 15, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the Duharts Baptist Church, Louisville with Rev. Tim Pendry officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery with Military Honors. Pallbearers will George Lott, Mark Sullivan, Robert Loftin, Douglas Loftin, Roy Loftin and Corey Wells. The family will receive friends 1 - 2 p.m. prior to the services at the church.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Mary Ellen Bishop

Mary Ellen Bishop, age 72, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of May 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. Cancer may have caused her earthly death, but her salvation, bought by the blood of Jesus Christ, insured her eternal life in the presence of God. Mary was born...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan Podcast Network: Amy Dees

As Election Day in Coweta County approaches, Coweta School Board Member Amy Dees joins Joy Barnes and Jacqui Robertson to talk about the rampant misinformation campaign sponsored by an outside organization currently looking to disrupt local school boards across the country. Dees talks about the goals of the New York-based...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

UWG economic outlook event focuses on Newnan, Coweta

The University of West Georgia hosted the inaugural Economic Outlook: Newnan Monday, with business, government and community leaders from Coweta County gathering to discuss the local economy and what to expect in the coming year. The event, held at UWG Newnan and sponsored by Newnan Utilities, featured two experts speaking...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Judicial Circuit concerned with retaining employees

The Coweta Judicial Circuit has expressed concerns about employee retention as the amount of outstanding cases in Coweta have doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Herb Cranford, district attorney of a five-county judicial circuit that includes Coweta County, said the circuit is losing good people who may be going to other places for more pay.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Education Briefs

Alex Ridgeway of Sharpsburg is among the more than 3,300 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2022. Ridgeway, who majored in managerial finance, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration. •••. Kocin graduates from University of the Cumberlands.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan High resumes Student-Vet Connect program

Newnan High School resumed its Student-Vet Connect program on May 13 at the Jackson-Pless Armory. The school’s history and social studies department had been set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in the spring of 2019 but COVID-19 shutdowns prevented the event from taking place. After a two-year delay caused first by the COVID-19 pandemic and then by the March 2021 tornado, the event got underway with more than 50 military veterans sharing their memorabilia and their experiences with history students at NHS.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta County Quilts of Valor presents quilts to veterans

The Coweta County Quilts of Valor presented quilts to veterans in Tyrone and Carrollton. The recipients were Bud Eller, Joseph Morgan and Wendell Furr. Eller served in the U.S. Army in 1944-48. He took training at Camp Fannin in Tyler, Texas, and from there he went to Fort Mead, Maryland.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan to consider eight ARPA requests

The Newnan City Council will consider a total of eight requests for funds under the American Rescue Plan Act at their meeting on Tuesday. Six of those requests, worth a combined total of $8,378,601.52, are internal requests from the city of Newnan, while two of those requests, from Habitat for Humanity and from The Cellar, are worth a combined $558,000.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Woman killed in fatal crash on Coweta Heard Road

A Hogansville woman was tragically killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on Coweta Heard Road when a Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound and attempting to negotiate a right, uphill curve while a pair of 2023 Ford F-650s were traveling westbound. At some point, the driver of...
HOGANSVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Six Indians sign on with colleges

At East Coweta, excellence is the standard. That was proved again on Tuesday when six Indians athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level. Four baseball players and two softball players who all played for Coach Franklin DeLoach were honored in the John...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan to consider culvert replacement ARPA funds

The Newnan City Council will consider a $6.1 million request from the city’s public works department to repair or rehabilitate various culverts within the city limits, including the one at Newnan Crossing that was washed away earlier this year. Of that $6.1 million, a total of $1.8 million would...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Over it

Sometimes I write a column and, upon reviewing it, rather looks more a rant. My wife is patient and, most importantly, married to me, so she’s somewhat obligated to entertain these rants, which typically heat up around election time. See, despite working for a newspaper, I’m not a political...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Sharpsburg Baptist hosting free dental clinic

A local church is hosting a free dental clinic for those in need in the Coweta area who cannot afford an all-important trip to the dentist. From Thursday through Saturday, the “Baptist Mobile Health Ministry” will be at the Sharpsburg Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dr. Arie Ricaud will be performing the dental work.
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

The Western Spirit continues to live on

The alumni of the Western School, from its days as a K-12 community school and as a high school, gathered together on Saturday for their first reunion in seven years. It was a reunion delayed several times over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically, the Western School holds reunions every five years for students, teachers, administrators and family members who had been a part of a school that was a pillar of the Welcome community for so many years.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Students, teachers, schools honored at Coweta STEM Symposium

The Coweta County School System held its ninth annual STEM Symposium at the Nixon Centre for the Arts recently, honoring outstanding teachers, schools and students during the awards portion of the event. The evening started with a STEM "meet and greet" session featuring the Central Education Center’s engineering and robotics...
COWETA COUNTY, GA

