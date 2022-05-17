Michael Alan Noles, Jr.

Robert “Alan” NeSmith, 60, of Peachtree City, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after nine years of declining health. Alan was born on March 18, 1962, in Macon, GA. He was a proud graduate of Georgia Southern University and served as Director of Public Relations & Promotions at Kiawah Island Resort, Director of Marketing at Patriots Point Development Authority, Program Director at Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Public Relations Director at Wild Dunes Resort all before moving to Newnan, GA to assume the role of “Mr. Mom” for his two sons.
