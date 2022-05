EUGENE, Ore. – Kids were given the chance to get familiar with heavy machinery at the first ever Dozer Days event held in Oregon last weekend. The event, held at the Lane County Events Center on May 21 and May 22, featured an array of heavy equipment including tractors and trucks. Dozer Days is a national event focused on getting kids familiar with heavy equipment. Children as young as two years old were allowed to sit in the cab with a trained operator, and kids 12 and up were given the opportunity to operate the machines with supervision.

