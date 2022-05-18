Kiwanis Club is Chartered and Jack Ford is Born

Type Press Release Information Here Joe's Fitness & Yoga Owner Raising Funds with Maumee River Swim On Sunday, June 12th, Joe Sparks, age 66, owner of Joe’s Yoga & Fitness in Perrysburg, OH, will be swimming 10 miles of the Maumee River in his second bi-annual fundraising swim. The swim will start at 9am at the Hood Park dock in downtown Perrysburg (near Commodore Perry Statue), and end at aprox. 3pm at Toledo's Glass City Metropark. The event will be followed by a celebratory gathering near the park pavilion. Help him raise money for this years’ non-profit, NAOMI, an organization dedicated to providing shelter, support and beneficial services for women overcoming alcohol and substance abuse. Certified by the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services (OMHAS) and accredited by CARF, NAOMI helps clients recover, reunite with their families and children, and find employment and permanent housing. Joe has supported NAOMI residents’ recovery by teaching them yoga and is inspired to help the organization recover from the pandemic with this fundraising event! Please make a donation of $2-50 per swim mile at: https://naomith.org.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO