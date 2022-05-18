ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Kiwanis Club is Chartered and Jack Ford is Born

toledo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1916: The Kiwanis Club of Toledo is chartered. Known today as the Downtown Kiwanis...

www.toledo.com

Comments / 0

Related
toledo.com

Plans Set to Restore "The Love Wall" Mural to Mark 10th Anniversary

The Love Wall will get a little love this summer. Original artists of the TOLEDO LOVES LOVE mural at Adams and 13th Streets, Mr. Taylor and MEDE, will freshen up and enhance the paint. Lighting will be added and updated. Original organizer, Rachel Richardson along with George Thompson, owner of Georgjz 419, are raising $15,000 to purchase materials and equipment, lighting, and pay the artists. Restoration will be completed before Love Fest on July 16th.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Battle of Toledo

1934: The Auto-Lite Strike culminates in the "Battle of Toledo," a five-day melee between 1,300 troops of the Ohio National Guard and 6,000 picketers. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Battle of Chestnut Hill

1934: National Guard troops guarding the Auto-Lite plant during the 1934 Battle of Toledo, fired into the crowd while trying to push them away from the plant, up Chestnut Street—killing 27-year-old Frank Hubay (shot four times) and 20-year-old Steve Cyigon. Neither was an Auto-Lite worker but had joined the crowd out of sympathy for the strikers. At least 15 others also received bullet wounds, while 10 Guardsmen were treated after being hit by bricks.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Toledo Spirits Celebrates The Return Of The Old West End Festival Like A King

Toledo Spirits is excited to announce that Andrew Newby, CEO and co-founder of Toledo Spirits Company, and his wife Kristin Kiser, owner of Black Kite Coffee, have been named King Wamba and Queen Sancha of this year’s 49th Old West End Festival kicking off on Friday, June 3rd and running through Sunday, June 5th.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Springfield, OH
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
toledo.com

Swimmin’ for Women

Type Press Release Information Here Joe's Fitness & Yoga Owner Raising Funds with Maumee River Swim On Sunday, June 12th, Joe Sparks, age 66, owner of Joe’s Yoga & Fitness in Perrysburg, OH, will be swimming 10 miles of the Maumee River in his second bi-annual fundraising swim. The swim will start at 9am at the Hood Park dock in downtown Perrysburg (near Commodore Perry Statue), and end at aprox. 3pm at Toledo's Glass City Metropark. The event will be followed by a celebratory gathering near the park pavilion. Help him raise money for this years’ non-profit, NAOMI, an organization dedicated to providing shelter, support and beneficial services for women overcoming alcohol and substance abuse. Certified by the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services (OMHAS) and accredited by CARF, NAOMI helps clients recover, reunite with their families and children, and find employment and permanent housing. Joe has supported NAOMI residents’ recovery by teaching them yoga and is inspired to help the organization recover from the pandemic with this fundraising event! Please make a donation of $2-50 per swim mile at: https://naomith.org.
PERRYSBURG, OH
toledo.com

TARTA Outlines Fare Structure For Pilot Program

More than two years after implementing a zero fare policy as a coronavirus safety measure, the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) has released a structure to renew fares beginning with a pilot program scheduled to kick off Monday, Aug. 1. In preparation to begin collecting fares, TARTA conducted a...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy