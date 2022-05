Although Bill Laimbeer won't entirely rule out a role in basketball in the future, the former Las Vegas Aces coach said Saturday that he is sure about one thing. "I'm not ever going to coach again," Laimbeer said in a video call with media from Las Vegas before the Aces hosted Phoenix. "I just don't have that kind of energy. I don't have that willpower. It's an all-consuming thing.

