The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will reportedly be getting some new details and possibly a trailer very soon. Gollum is one of the most famous characters from the Lord of the Rings series, partially thanks to the performance of Andy Serkis in the films, but he's not necessarily the character people would jump to for his own video game. He's a little slimy, creepy hobbit who is more mischievous than he is dangerous, at least in the way one might expect for a video game protagonist. With that said, developer Daedalic came up with an idea to give the character life within the gaming medium.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO