NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to the mayor of Corrigan, a missing monkey has been found. An injured monkey was spotted along Hwy 287 in Corrigan on Monday, according to Mayor Johnna Gibson. She says the monkey, believed to be Boss, who has been missing since May 10. The monkey escaped its owner’s car when they stopped for a bottle of water at a dollar store.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO