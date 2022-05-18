Gretna boys' soccer wins Class A state championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said on Monday night that the university will not provide red balloons to release at Husker football games this fall because of a helium shortage. "While we're still concerned about the environmental impact of the balloons, the reality is acquiring...
OMAHA (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team will face Creighton at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday September 7. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. according to Creighton Athletics. The Jays released their entire 2022 schedule on Monday afternoon:. Sat. Aug. 13 BLUE / WHITE SCRIMMAGE (Exh.)...
Comments / 0