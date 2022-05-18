ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, NE

Gretna boys' soccer wins Class A state championship

By Adam Krueger
3 News Now
 6 days ago

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Gretna boys' soccer team won the...

www.3newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
3 News Now

Nebraska volleyball to face Creighton September 7 in Omaha

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team will face Creighton at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday September 7. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. according to Creighton Athletics. The Jays released their entire 2022 schedule on Monday afternoon:. Sat. Aug. 13 BLUE / WHITE SCRIMMAGE (Exh.)...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy