Kuzma defeats incumbent in 39th District primary

Betty Ann Zomber, 92, of Richmond, Texas, formerly of Donora, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was born in Donora on July 25, 1929, daughter of the late John and Mary Bires Malinchak. She was Catholic by faith and a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, where she was an avid volunteer and was on the parish bocce league. Mrs. Zomber was a lifelong resident of Donora and recently moved to Texas to be with her daughter and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Fred J. Zomber, on April 13, 2011; a son, David Zomber; and three siblings. Surviving to cherish her memory are a daughter, Karen (Joseph) Fleming of Richmond, Texas; five grandchildren, Kelly (Lt. Colonel Peter) Twedell, Heather (James) Lowrie, Joelle (Tim) Pepper, Jordan (Ashley) Fleming, and David Richard Zomber; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Wise of Ohio; and a daughter-in-law, Marlene Zomber. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Donora Campus of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 1 Park Manor Road, Donora, PA 15033, in Betty’s name. To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
